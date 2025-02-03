Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map

Lebanon has officially added the Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to its religious tourism map, marking the church’s 250th jubilee.



The announcement was made by caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, who stated that the designation would be communicated to the World Tourism Organization, the Arab Tourism Organization, and the Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe.



The inclusion of the church on Lebanon’s religious tourism map is expected to enhance its visibility and attract more visitors, reinforcing the country’s status as a key destination for faith-based tourism.



