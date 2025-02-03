Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map

Lebanon News
03-02-2025 | 04:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map

Lebanon has officially added the Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to its religious tourism map, marking the church’s 250th jubilee.

The announcement was made by caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, who stated that the designation would be communicated to the World Tourism Organization, the Arab Tourism Organization, and the Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe.

The inclusion of the church on Lebanon’s religious tourism map is expected to enhance its visibility and attract more visitors, reinforcing the country’s status as a key destination for faith-based tourism.

Lebanon News

Variety and Tech

Lebanon

Church of Our Lady of the Forest

Beit Chabeb

Religion

Tourism

LBCI Next
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Germany says treatment of minorities by HTS in Syria will determine our stance on the group

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Bou Habib: Lebanon is determined to strengthen the deployment of its armed forces in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

MP Sajih Attieh to LBCI: Mikati leads as our PM candidate, awaiting positions of other blocs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Lebanon to close public institutions on February 10 for Saint Maroun’s Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:11

Lebanon's President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43

Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More