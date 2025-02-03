Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI

The process of forming Lebanon’s new government is moving forward positively, with ongoing consultations between various parliamentary blocs, sources close to the matter told LBCI.



According to the sources, discussions are being conducted uniformly with all blocs, but the final selection of ministers remains in the hands of the Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, in coordination with President Joseph Aoun.



The goal, they noted, is to ensure that all cabinet members are equally qualified.