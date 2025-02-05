News
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05-02-2025 | 06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
Overnight negotiations aimed at finalizing a government formation deal focused on securing an agreement with the Lebanese Forces regarding the foreign ministry portfolio, sources told LBCI.
Amid ongoing discussions, reports suggest that Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam could visit Baabda Palace on Wednesday afternoon if progress is made in the talks.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Government
Foreign Ministry
Nawaf Salam
Lebanese Forces
