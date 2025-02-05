Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI

Lebanon News
05-02-2025 | 06:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI

Overnight negotiations aimed at finalizing a government formation deal focused on securing an agreement with the Lebanese Forces regarding the foreign ministry portfolio, sources told LBCI.

Amid ongoing discussions, reports suggest that Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam could visit Baabda Palace on Wednesday afternoon if progress is made in the talks.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Government

Foreign Ministry

Nawaf Salam

Lebanese Forces

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Sources to LBCI: Aoun discusses government formation, PM-designate Salam will not visit Baabda on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Sources to LBCI: Meeting held between PM-designate Nawaf Salam and Hezbollah figures on government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-03

Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

PM-designate Nawaf Salam to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday: Sources to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-01

Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack

LBCI
World News
04:47

Saudi Arabia, in quick response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-02

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

LBCI
World News
12:19

Taliban raid women's radio station in Afghanistan: Broadcaster

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Qatari PM after meeting President Aoun in Baabda: Qatar committed to supporting Lebanon, its army, and reconstruction efforts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More