A ceremony was held at the Economy Ministry for the handover between outgoing Minister Amin Salam and incoming Minister Amer Al-Bassat.



Minister Salam welcomed Al-Bassat, expressing pride in revitalizing the Economy Ministry and its role in recent years. He highlighted the ministry's efforts during the past three years, noting how it functioned as a crisis management unit during exceptional circumstances.



Salam presented the achievements of the ministry during his tenure, including its direct and singular efforts during the national currency collapse. "The ministry acted swiftly to put in place a comprehensive plan to tackle the crisis, safeguard the national currency, and protect the citizens," he added.



He emphasized the significance of the Ministry's work on legislation, citing the competition law and exclusive agencies law that had been dormant for years before being advanced by the ministry. Salam expressed hope that the Cabinet would approve the necessary decrees, leading to positive outcomes for the Lebanese economy.



Salam also highlighted the progress made in the automation of processes, particularly in customs data management at ports and airports and in market inspections.



"Our goal is to reach a 100% rate of automation, which will simplify procedures for citizens," he said.



Additionally, he reminded that the Economy Ministry secured a loan from the World Bank to support the Lebanese bread subsidy program, a symbol of the state's commitment to its citizens.



In his speech, Minister Al-Bassat thanked Salam for his guidance, revealing that he had received a detailed list of priorities for the ministry. "I will always seek your advice and support as I move forward in my role," he told his predecessor.



Al-Bassat emphasized that the most critical aspect of his new role is not the individual but the means and path taken. "I am confident in the support of the ministry's staff and directors, and my role is to facilitate their work on the political level," he said.



He also outlined his vision for enhancing the Lebanese economy, focusing on collaboration with the private sector to boost growth, support manufacturing, and promote exports and services, ensuring that citizens and consumers can comfortably engage in the economic cycle.