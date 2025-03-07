Lebanon's Economy Minister launches new online licensing service for markets and exhibitions

07-03-2025 | 06:26
Lebanon's Economy Minister launches new online licensing service for markets and exhibitions
0min
Lebanon's Economy Minister launches new online licensing service for markets and exhibitions

Lebanon's Economy and Trade Minister, Amer Al-Bassat, announced the launch of a new digital service allowing market and exhibition organizers to apply for licenses online.  

The initiative is part of the ministry's digital transformation project, aimed at streamlining procedures and enhancing transparency. 

Organizers seeking permits can visit this website: (https://exhibitions.economy.gov.lb/) or download the application via this link: (https://apps.apple.com/app/id6483808579).  

"This service enables event organizers to submit their applications and obtain the necessary approvals without repeated visits to the ministry, saving time and effort," Al-Bassat said in a statement. 

He noted that with this addition, the number of available digital services the ministry offers has reached 22, reaffirming its commitment to automating operations to improve efficiency and transparency.  

The minister encouraged all market and exhibition organizers to take advantage of the new online service, expressing hope for greater collaboration to foster a more advanced economic environment in Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Economy

Minister

Online

Licensing

Service

Markets

Exhibitions

