Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
PM Salam orders independent audits for public institutions to enhance transparency
Lebanon News
20-02-2025 | 11:19
PM Salam orders independent audits for public institutions to enhance transparency
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a circular instructing all public institutions and state-run facilities to subject their accounts to an independent internal audit by an accredited auditing firm.
The move, in accordance with Article 73 of the 2001 budget law, aims to enhance transparency, combat corruption, hold perpetrators accountable, ensure the smooth functioning of institutions, and prevent the waste of public funds.
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
Public Institutions
Transparency
