MP Melhem Khalaf grants confidence to government but stresses need for accountability if it fails

During the session discussing the ministerial statement, MP Melhem Khalaf expressed disappointment, stating they expected a statement that would mark a clear break from the past and present a concrete plan.



He acknowledged that the government would not form in isolation from previous compromises but criticized the statement for merely listing general promises.



Khalaf emphasized the need to restore national legitimacy to ensure public life operates smoothly and affirmed that Lebanon's sovereignty over its territory is non-negotiable. He insisted that the country must adhere to international legitimacy.



He questioned how the country could learn from the past if it only passes on hatred and violence to future generations, advocating for the government to designate April 13 as a day for coexistence and urging a national effort to save future generations.



Khalaf proposed establishing "twinning programs" between municipalities to foster cooperation, stating that Lebanon must take a stance on the significant global changes occurring today. He noted that the judiciary suffers from the same issues as other public administrations and that the conditions in prisons can no longer tolerate delays in addressing them.



In light of the generally positive atmosphere, Khalaf stated he would give the government a chance and grant it his confidence. However, he warned that if it fails, he would be among the first to demand its immediate resignation.