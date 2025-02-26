MP Mohammad Yahya expresses confidence in government and calls for full implementation of key agreements

MP Mohammad Yahya emphasized the importance of utilizing all available means to liberate every inch of Lebanese territory.



He also expressed support for establishing a fund to promote transparency, underscoring the need for the government's commitment to Resolution 1701 and the activation of the Taif Agreement.



Yahya highlighted the necessity of implementing the unfulfilled provisions of the Taif Agreement to ensure the country's stability and progress.



In addition, Yahya confirmed his confidence in the government, affirming the parliamentary vote of trust.