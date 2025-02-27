Information Minister Morcos discusses media affairs with Lebanese Business Council delegation in Kuwait

27-02-2025 | 08:25
Information Minister Morcos discusses media affairs with Lebanese Business Council delegation in Kuwait
Information Minister Morcos discusses media affairs with Lebanese Business Council delegation in Kuwait

Lebanon's Information Minister Paul Morcos received a delegation from the Lebanese Business Council in Kuwait at his office in the presence of the ministry's Director General Hassan Falha.

Morcos presented the ministry's action plan and the work of Télé Liban, asking for support to help Lebanon navigate the crisis.

The meeting also discussed strengthening economic and cultural relations between Lebanon and Kuwait.

