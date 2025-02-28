Maronite Patriarchate office confirms Patriarch al-Rahi is in good health

Lebanon News
28-02-2025 | 09:13
High views
Maronite Patriarchate office confirms Patriarch al-Rahi is in good health
Maronite Patriarchate office confirms Patriarch al-Rahi is in good health

The media office of the Maronite Patriarchate confirmed that Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi is in good health, dismissing circulating reports claiming he had been hospitalized in Hungary.  

In a statement, the office clarified that the patriarch's absence from an upcoming conference was due to a mild cold. 

"Out of respect for the attendees, he chose not to participate—nothing more, nothing less," the statement read.

Lebanon News

Maronite

Patriarchate

Office

Bechara Boutros al-Rahi

Health

