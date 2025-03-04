Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations

Held in Cairo, the Arab summit reaffirmed its support for Lebanon’s security, stability, and sovereignty, stressing the need to fully implement the ceasefire agreement and uphold United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



The final statement condemned Israeli violations and called for Israel’s full withdrawal to internationally recognized borders, the release of detainees from the last war, and a return to the 1949 armistice agreement between Lebanon and Israel.



The summit also adopted Egypt’s plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, presenting it as an alternative to President Donald Trump’s proposal to establish a “Middle East Riviera” in the enclave.



The Egyptian plan focuses on rebuilding Gaza without displacing its residents.