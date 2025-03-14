Former President Michel Suleiman stated that the key to Lebanon's salvation lies in the equation of "the army and the people."



Suleiman made these remarks after meeting President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace. He explained that the visit coincided with March 14, the day of the Independence Revolution, when the Army united with the people to regain independence.



He emphasized that the Lebanese Army belongs to the citizens, not the regime, and credited the Army with avoiding the violent uprisings seen in other Arab countries by standing with the people, not the system.



He also noted the recent appointments of security chiefs, particularly in the army command, and reaffirmed that the Army is Lebanon's safeguard. He added that President Aoun is well-equipped to select officers.



Regarding other appointments, Suleiman mentioned that a mechanism is being developed for the selection process.



He further stated that while both reform and reconstruction are necessary, it is a mistake to claim that reform cannot happen without reconstruction, as reform attracts investment, funding, and grants, which will help revitalize the country.



President Aoun also held meetings with MPs to discuss ongoing national issues.



MP Neemat Frem clarified that he and the president focused on the importance of prioritizing reforms and supporting them with necessary structural laws to launch the reform process.



MP Frem expressed satisfaction with the recent Cabinet appointments and stressed the need to maintain momentum to advance reforms under the current presidency.



In a separate meeting, MP Ahmad Rustom raised the issue of displacement in Akkar, noting the awareness and responsibility of the Akkar people regarding the situation.



He emphasized that the Army serves as Lebanon's safeguard and that Akkar should not become a refuge for anyone with suspicious ties. Rustom reiterated the need for continued reforms and considered the recent appointments as the first step.



Finally, MP Ziad Hawat met with President Aoun, where they discussed the general situation in Lebanon, the progress of reforms, the implementation of international resolutions, and the needs of the Jbeil region.