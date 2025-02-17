Zelenskyy in UAE discusses bringing back Ukrainians from Russia

17-02-2025 | 07:15
Zelenskyy in UAE discusses bringing back Ukrainians from Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he had discussed bringing back Ukrainians from Russian captivity with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Monday, the state news agency WAM reported.

The United Arab Emirates has played a key role in overseeing the return of Ukrainians deported to Russia during the nearly three-year-old war, many of them children.

Zelenskyy had said earlier that the top priority for his visit was to ensure "that still more of our people can return home from captivity."

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to support a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict and initiatives to ease its humanitarian impact.

Reuters

