News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
12
o
South
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese army closes illegal border crossings
Lebanon News
20-03-2025 | 11:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese army closes illegal border crossings
The Lebanese army announced it had closed three illegal border crossings as part of efforts to combat smuggling and infiltration along the northern and eastern borders.
In a statement, the army said a military unit sealed off the crossings in the areas of Qaa, Mecherfeh, and ad-Doura in Hermel.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Border
Next
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-19
Lebanese army shuts down illegal border crossings in Hermel and Baalbek
Lebanon News
2025-03-19
Lebanese army shuts down illegal border crossings in Hermel and Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament
0
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-12
Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-12
Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN
0
World News
2025-01-16
Ukrainian army says captured 27 troops in Russia's Kursk region
World News
2025-01-16
Ukrainian army says captured 27 troops in Russia's Kursk region
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-01
MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms
Lebanon News
2025-03-01
MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-24
Kuwait’s foreign minister meets Lebanon's President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-01-24
Kuwait’s foreign minister meets Lebanon's President Aoun
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
2
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
3
Lebanon News
04:23
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
Lebanon News
04:23
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
4
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
5
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
6
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
7
Lebanon Economy
06:43
Finance Minister discusses joint projects with UN-Habitat representatives: Partnership strengthens sustainable development
Lebanon Economy
06:43
Finance Minister discusses joint projects with UN-Habitat representatives: Partnership strengthens sustainable development
8
Lebanon News
04:41
President Aoun on International Francophonie Day: Being Francophone means standing with reason and the citizen
Lebanon News
04:41
President Aoun on International Francophonie Day: Being Francophone means standing with reason and the citizen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More