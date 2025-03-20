Lebanese army closes illegal border crossings

Lebanon News
20-03-2025 | 11:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese army closes illegal border crossings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese army closes illegal border crossings

The Lebanese army announced it had closed three illegal border crossings as part of efforts to combat smuggling and infiltration along the northern and eastern borders.

In a statement, the army said a military unit sealed off the crossings in the areas of Qaa, Mecherfeh, and ad-Doura in Hermel.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Border

LBCI Next
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-19

Lebanese army shuts down illegal border crossings in Hermel and Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-03

Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19

Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:21

Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

Will Lebanon secure its Syria border? Renewed talks on international forces and disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-12

Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN

LBCI
World News
2025-01-16

Ukrainian army says captured 27 troops in Russia's Kursk region

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-01

MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-24

Kuwait’s foreign minister meets Lebanon's President Aoun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:43

Finance Minister discusses joint projects with UN-Habitat representatives: Partnership strengthens sustainable development

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

President Aoun on International Francophonie Day: Being Francophone means standing with reason and the citizen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More