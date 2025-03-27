Lebanese Cabinet session concludes: PM calls for commitment to reformist financial policy

The Lebanese Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, concluded its session on Thursday with key discussions on financial reforms and legislative changes.



Prime Minister Salam emphasized that Lebanon's newly appointed Central Bank Governor must adhere to the government’s reformist financial policies.



He highlighted the importance of negotiating a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and pursuing a restructuring plan to protect the funds of depositors.



Additionally, Prime Minister Salam announced that the Cabinet had approved a draft law aimed at amending the banking secrecy law.