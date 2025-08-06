News
Trump says envoy's meeting with Putin was 'highly productive'
World News
06-08-2025 | 13:32
Trump says envoy's meeting with Putin was 'highly productive'
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his envoy Steve Witkoff had held a "highly productive meeting" with Russian President Vladimir Putin over efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
"Great progress was made!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that afterward he had briefed some European allies.
"Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," he said.
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
Envoy
Vladimir Putin
Meeting
