False threat messages spark panic in South Lebanon, authorities launch investigation

The National News Agency reported that a message sent from an international number belonging to an African country was circulated, containing a threat from Israel demanding the evacuation of a neighborhood in the town of Jibchit.



The message caused confusion among residents, but it was later confirmed to be false and fabricated by someone playing a prank to cause panic.



A similar threat message was circulated in the town of Arab Salim, sparking rumors of widespread concern and caution in the area. However, it was confirmed that no such message or incident had occurred.



Residents were reportedly attending a religious gathering at the Hosseiny’s Club, and life in the town remained normal.



The relevant security agencies have thoroughly investigated the source of these misleading messages and the numbers used to spread them.