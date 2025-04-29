News
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
Lebanon News
29-04-2025 | 04:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms
MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefed President Joseph Aoun on the outcome of his recent meetings in Washington with officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the U.S. administration.
Kanaan said Lebanon still enjoys significant international attention, but emphasized that such support is contingent on the state’s commitment to serious reforms and sovereign decisions — particularly the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and strengthening the Lebanese army.
He emphasized that the path forward starts with structural financial reforms and long-overdue legislation, particularly the banking sector reform law, which is set to be discussed in the parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee.
He also called for the urgent passage of the financial regularization law to address the financial gap tied to Lebanese depositors’ funds and to restore both domestic and international confidence.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Ibrahim Kanaan
Joseph Aoun
Washington
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
World Bank
