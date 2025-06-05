EU official says 175 million euro Syria recovery package 'clear message' of support

05-06-2025 | 06:32
EU official says 175 million euro Syria recovery package &#39;clear message&#39; of support
EU official says 175 million euro Syria recovery package 'clear message' of support

Visiting EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica said Thursday that a 175 million euro package for war-torn Syria was a "clear message" of support for its reconstruction.

Suica announced the package in Damascus on Wednesday, saying it would focus on sectors including energy, education, health, and agriculture, helping rebuild Syria’s economy, support its institutions, and promote human rights.


AFP
 

