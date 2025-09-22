Netanyahu toasts Jewish New Year with pledge to defeat Iran axis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked the Jewish New Year with a defiant message, declaring that Israel is “in the midst of a struggle” that it is determined to win.



During a celebratory toast, Netanyahu vowed to “destroy the Iranian axis,” calling the coming year potentially “historic for Israel’s security.”



He framed the ongoing regional tensions as a pivotal battle against Israel’s enemies, signaling that efforts to counter Iran and its allies will remain at the forefront of his government’s agenda in the year ahead.