Netanyahu toasts Jewish New Year with pledge to defeat Iran axis

22-09-2025 | 08:53
Netanyahu toasts Jewish New Year with pledge to defeat Iran axis
Netanyahu toasts Jewish New Year with pledge to defeat Iran axis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked the Jewish New Year with a defiant message, declaring that Israel is “in the midst of a struggle” that it is determined to win.

During a celebratory toast, Netanyahu vowed to “destroy the Iranian axis,” calling the coming year potentially “historic for Israel’s security.” 

He framed the ongoing regional tensions as a pivotal battle against Israel’s enemies, signaling that efforts to counter Iran and its allies will remain at the forefront of his government’s agenda in the year ahead.

