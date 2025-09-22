News
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
Lebanon News
22-09-2025 | 02:38
High views
Share
Share
3
min
President Aoun set to begin UN meetings in New York, engages Lebanese expatriates on Lebanon’s challenges
President Joseph Aoun will begin his meetings Monday afternoon in New York (7 p.m. Beirut time) at the United Nations headquarters with a number of heads of state and delegations attending the General Assembly, which this year marks the 80th anniversary of the organization’s founding.
The meetings will provide an opportunity to exchange views on developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as bilateral relations with participating countries.
On Sunday evening in New York, early Monday morning Beirut time, Aoun met with a group of Lebanese business leaders.
They raised a wide range of questions related to Lebanon, including negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, conditions in the south, infrastructure, digital transformation, internet access, and voting mechanisms for expatriates in the next elections.
The meeting, attended by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington Nada Hamadeh Moawad, and presidential adviser Rawaa Harati, also touched on regional developments, the role and responsibilities of the Lebanese army, and the reconstruction of the south.
Aoun outlined the current situation, while participants shared ideas and proposals to improve conditions and expressed readiness to use their connections to support Lebanon and defend its interests at different levels.
Discussions focused on several key issues, including the political situation and the fallout of the war, negotiations with the IMF, infrastructure, and ways to attract foreign direct investment back to Lebanon.
Other topics included the economic reforms under way, expatriate voting, digital transformation, internet connectivity, and efforts to restore trust in the state and its institutions—both among Lebanese citizens and the international community.
Aoun stressed that Lebanon’s ability to reclaim its role in the region depends on bringing back investments, which requires essential conditions: stability, and concrete steps in financial, economic, and judicial reforms.
He said the government has been working on these priorities in parallel with other measures that serve the interests of Lebanon and its people, including Lebanese communities abroad.
The president praised the role of the Lebanese diaspora in supporting their homeland and urged them to invest in Lebanon, saying the groundwork is now ready for them to take this step.
Delegation members thanked Aoun for the meeting, voicing their support for Lebanon and for the vision he is pursuing to help the country recover.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Meetings
UN
New York
Lebanon justice minister signs extradition file for Russian detainee in Bulgaria
