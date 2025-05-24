Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)

The Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections (LADE) reported that a dispute broke out inside the public school in the town of Kfeir–Hasbaiyya district, escalating into a physical altercation.



The incident occurred after one of the polling agents was expelled from the polling station for committing violations.



According to LADE, the altercation led to a brief suspension of the voting process. However, security forces quickly intervened to restore order, allowing the electoral process to resume at the center.