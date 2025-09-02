Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced

The Kataeb Party’s political bureau held its regular meeting under the chairmanship of party leader MP Samy Gemayel.



The bureau stressed that “dialogue in Lebanon is welcome when its goal is to strengthen the concept of the nation and build the state. However, any discussion aimed at reconsidering or undermining the decision to keep weapons solely under state control and extend its authority across all Lebanese territory cannot be called dialogue. This is not a political option but a constitutional duty enshrined in laws and international agreements, and any attempt to treat it as a negotiation item is a clear departure from the foundations of the state.”



The party emphasized that “the Kataeb, which was the first to call for a conference of honesty and reconciliation among Lebanese, welcomes any invitation to dialogue—but only after weapons are fully under state control, making it a natural step toward rebuilding the country and consolidating the state’s institutions and sovereignty.”



The bureau also expressed “full confidence that the government’s path to consolidating state authority and enforcing the law across Lebanese territory will continue in the next Cabinet session with the approval of the operational plan presented by the Army Command in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision, representing a serious step toward restoring state sovereignty and institutional authority.”



It welcomed “the start of the weapons handover from the camps, a long-awaited process that in the past led to significant tragedies, for which Lebanese citizens—especially the Kataeb—paid the highest price,” stressing that “there can be no real stability without exclusive state control over weapons across all Lebanese territory.”



In parallel with asserting domestic sovereignty, the Kataeb called on “the international community to pressure Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese lands, release prisoners and detainees, and stop repeated attacks on Lebanese sovereignty, in line with international legitimacy resolutions.”