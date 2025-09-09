News
UK PM condemns Israeli Qatar strikes that 'risk further escalation'
Middle East News
09-09-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK PM condemns Israeli Qatar strikes that 'risk further escalation'
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Israel's airstrikes on Doha Tuesday targeting Hamas political leaders, saying the attack violated Qatar's sovereignty and risked "further escalation" in the volatile region.
"I condemn Israel's strikes on Doha... The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza," he posted on X. "This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace."
AFP
Middle East News
UK
PM
Keir Starmer
Condemn
Israeli
Qatar
Strikes
Escalation
0
Middle East News
14:24
Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started
Middle East News
14:24
Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started
0
Middle East News
14:09
US notified Qatar of incoming Israeli strike: White House
Middle East News
14:09
US notified Qatar of incoming Israeli strike: White House
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42
Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42
Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar
0
Middle East News
13:23
Macron says Israeli Qatar strikes 'unacceptable regardless of motive'
Middle East News
13:23
Macron says Israeli Qatar strikes 'unacceptable regardless of motive'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:15
Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:15
Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Saudi Ambassador visits Culture Minister to discuss strengthening cultural ties
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
Saudi Ambassador visits Culture Minister to discuss strengthening cultural ties
0
Middle East News
10:23
Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar
Middle East News
10:23
Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
1
Middle East News
08:58
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
Middle East News
08:58
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
2
Middle East News
09:37
Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar
Middle East News
09:37
Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar
3
Middle East News
09:10
Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials
Middle East News
09:10
Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials
4
Middle East News
09:25
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
Middle East News
09:25
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
5
Middle East News
09:17
Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha
Middle East News
09:17
Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha
6
Middle East News
09:29
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
Middle East News
09:29
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
7
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
8
Lebanon News
04:49
Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
04:49
Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member
