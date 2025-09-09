UK PM condemns Israeli Qatar strikes that 'risk further escalation'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Israel's airstrikes on Doha Tuesday targeting Hamas political leaders, saying the attack violated Qatar's sovereignty and risked "further escalation" in the volatile region.



"I condemn Israel's strikes on Doha... The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza," he posted on X. "This is the only solution towards long-lasting peace."





AFP