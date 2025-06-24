Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Fuel prices in Lebanon recorded a significant increase on the morning of Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline rose by LBP 24,000, diesel by LBP 43,000, and gas by LBP 10,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,569,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,608,000

Diesel: LBP 1,499,000

Gas: LBP 907,000