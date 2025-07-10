Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video

Residents of the southern Lebanese town of Aaitit confronted a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol as it passed through the area without escort from the Lebanese army.



The locals demanded that the patrol turn back and return only with Lebanese army accompaniment, in line with established protocol. When the UNIFIL troops refused, tensions escalated, and clashes broke out between the peacekeepers and residents.



According to local sources, UNIFIL personnel used tear gas to disperse the crowd.