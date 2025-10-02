Zelensky warns Russia can violate airspace 'anywhere' in Europe

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned a European leaders' summit on Thursday that Russia has the ability to violate airspace anywhere on the continent, as he offered his country's war-honed expertise to help counter the threat.



"If the Russians dare to launch drones against Poland, or violate the airspace of northern European countries, it means this can happen anywhere," Zelensky told the gathering of heads of state and government in Copenhagen.



"In Western Europe, in the south, we need fast and effective response and defense forces that know how to deal with drones."



AFP



