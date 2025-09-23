'Capable actor' behind drones at Copenhagen airport: Police

23-09-2025 | 01:55
'Capable actor' behind drones at Copenhagen airport: Police

Danish police said Tuesday they did not know who was responsible for flying drones over Copenhagen airport the previous evening, but that they appeared to have been knowledgeable.

"The number, size, flight patterns, time over the airport. All this together ... indicates that it is a capable actor. Which capable actor, I do not know," police inspector Jens Jespersen told reporters. The airport was closed for several hours before reopening early Tuesday, causing numerous delays and travel disruptions to 20,000 passengers, airport officials said.

