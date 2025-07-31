Lebanese President meets US CENTCOM chief

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael Kurilla at the Baabda Presidential Palace on Thursday, accompanied by a delegation from CENTCOM and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson.



At the start of the meeting, General Kurilla extended his congratulations to President Aoun on Lebanon’s Army Day. The discussions focused on strengthening military cooperation between the Lebanese and U.S. armies across various domains.



The two sides also addressed the situation in southern Lebanon. Kurilla praised the Lebanese Army’s deployment across most southern towns and villages, describing it as a significant step pending the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territories.



Talks also touched on President Aoun's consistent position regarding the exclusive right of the Lebanese state to possess arms, and the domestic and international reactions to this stance.



President Aoun emphasized the importance of reinforcing U.S. support for the Lebanese Army, calling it the sole institution that represents the will of the Lebanese people to preserve their nation’s freedom, sovereignty, and independence.



The discussion also covered developments in Syria and the evolving relationship between Lebanon and its neighboring country.