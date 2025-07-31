News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese President meets US CENTCOM chief
Lebanon News
31-07-2025 | 10:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese President meets US CENTCOM chief
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael Kurilla at the Baabda Presidential Palace on Thursday, accompanied by a delegation from CENTCOM and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson.
At the start of the meeting, General Kurilla extended his congratulations to President Aoun on Lebanon’s Army Day. The discussions focused on strengthening military cooperation between the Lebanese and U.S. armies across various domains.
The two sides also addressed the situation in southern Lebanon. Kurilla praised the Lebanese Army’s deployment across most southern towns and villages, describing it as a significant step pending the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territories.
Talks also touched on President Aoun's consistent position regarding the exclusive right of the Lebanese state to possess arms, and the domestic and international reactions to this stance.
President Aoun emphasized the importance of reinforcing U.S. support for the Lebanese Army, calling it the sole institution that represents the will of the Lebanese people to preserve their nation’s freedom, sovereignty, and independence.
The discussion also covered developments in Syria and the evolving relationship between Lebanon and its neighboring country.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
President
Joseph Aoun
US
CENTCOM
Chief
Next
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
Algerian President receives Lebanese media delegation (Video)
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese Army Commander meets US CENTCOM chief to discuss military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese Army Commander meets US CENTCOM chief to discuss military cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Lebanese President meets Arab League chief in Cairo, reviews Baghdad Summit outcomes
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Lebanese President meets Arab League chief in Cairo, reviews Baghdad Summit outcomes
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Lebanese President Aoun meets President Sisi at Egypt's Presidential Palace
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-08
Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments
Lebanon News
2025-07-08
Army chief meets US envoy Tom Barrack, discusses Lebanon and regional developments
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting
0
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-16
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
World News
2025-05-16
Europe preparing new Russia sanctions 'in coordination' with US: Macron
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-30
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-30
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
Lebanon News
03:52
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
0
Variety and Tech
2025-06-26
It’s time to Talk Dirty 🎶 Jason Derulo live July 18. Get your tickets today!
Variety and Tech
2025-06-26
It’s time to Talk Dirty 🎶 Jason Derulo live July 18. Get your tickets today!
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:01
President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback
Lebanon News
04:01
President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback
2
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
3
Lebanon News
04:54
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
04:54
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources
4
Middle East News
15:07
US imposes sanctions on shipping empire tied to Iranian leaders
Middle East News
15:07
US imposes sanctions on shipping empire tied to Iranian leaders
5
Lebanon News
03:52
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
Lebanon News
03:52
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
6
Lebanon News
12:01
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
Lebanon News
12:01
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital
7
Middle East News
07:47
Syrian FM to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday: LBCI sources
Middle East News
07:47
Syrian FM to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday: LBCI sources
8
Lebanon News
09:06
Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!
Lebanon News
09:06
Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More