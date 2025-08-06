The Israeli army said it carried out a targeted airstrike in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley late Tuesday, killing a Hezbollah member allegedly responsible for directing rocket-launching cells in Syria toward the Golan Heights.



According to Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the strike eliminated Houssam Qassem Ghrayeb, who was described as an operative working from Lebanese territory to coordinate attacks against Israel.



In a post on X, Adraee stated: "An Israeli Air Force aircraft last night targeted and eliminated Houssam Qassem Ghrayeb, a Hezbollah member operating in the Bekaa region of Lebanon."



He added that Ghrayeb was involved in guiding rocket-launching cells in Syria planning to target the Golan Heights, calling his activity “a threat to Israel and its citizens."



Adraee affirmed that the Israeli military would continue to act against any potential threats, vowing to eliminate risks to Israeli security.