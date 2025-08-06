News
Israel says airstrike on Lebanon's Bekaa kills Hezbollah member accused of coordinating attacks from Syria
Lebanon News
06-08-2025 | 03:52
Israel says airstrike on Lebanon's Bekaa kills Hezbollah member accused of coordinating attacks from Syria
The Israeli army said it carried out a targeted airstrike in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley late Tuesday, killing a Hezbollah member allegedly responsible for directing rocket-launching cells in Syria toward the Golan Heights.
According to Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the strike eliminated Houssam Qassem Ghrayeb, who was described as an operative working from Lebanese territory to coordinate attacks against Israel.
In a post on X, Adraee stated: "An Israeli Air Force aircraft last night targeted and eliminated Houssam Qassem Ghrayeb, a Hezbollah member operating in the Bekaa region of Lebanon."
He added that Ghrayeb was involved in guiding rocket-launching cells in Syria planning to target the Golan Heights, calling his activity “a threat to Israel and its citizens."
Adraee affirmed that the Israeli military would continue to act against any potential threats, vowing to eliminate risks to Israeli security.
Israel
Airstrike
Lebanon
Bekaa
Hezbollah
Member
Attacks
Syria
Minister Fadi Makki voices reservations over setting deadline for Lebanese Army proposal
Lebanese Justice Minister: Hezbollah cannot remain an obstacle to state establishment
