Lebanon's summer tourism season shows positive results: Beirut's occupancy rate reaches 90%

27-08-2025 | 07:30
Lebanon&#39;s summer tourism season shows positive results: Beirut&#39;s occupancy rate reaches 90%
2min
Lebanon's summer tourism season shows positive results: Beirut's occupancy rate reaches 90%

Lebanon's summer tourism season registered solid numbers despite political instability and regional tensions, but industry leaders say the country remains far from reaching its full potential.

Pierre Achkar, President of the Lebanese Federation for Tourism, said in a statement on Wednesday that the season had a shaky start but picked up in mid-July. 

“Without doubt, tourism institutions and visitors struggled during the period of confusion at the beginning of the season,” he said. “But starting July 10, there was a major influx into Lebanon. Beirut saw occupancy rates between 80 and 90%, while other areas exceeded 60%.”

Achkar noted the presence of Gulf tourists over the summer, but said their numbers fell short of expectations. He pointed to Saudi Arabia’s continued travel ban on its citizens and travel advisories from several European countries as major obstacles to growth.

“Even a fragile sense of stability would have allowed us to truly take off,” Achkar stated, citing daily attacks, strikes on Beirut, and the shadow of the Iranian-Israeli conflict as deterrents for potential visitors.

While praising the resilience of Lebanon’s tourism sector, Achkar warned that a strong month and a half of activity could not cover the industry’s losses from last year’s war, the delayed start of this season, and the sluggish winter. “If we had been able to benefit from four months of tourism, the losses would have been compensated,” he said.

Achkar insisted Lebanon has all it needs to return to the regional and international tourism map, from natural beauty to cultural richness, but stressed that stability is the key.

“Lebanon is one of the fastest countries in the world to rebound. It can become the best tourist destination in the Arab world,” he said. “What we need is security, stability, and to put an end to the narrative of endless wars.”

