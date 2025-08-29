UNIFIL extends condolences after Lebanese soldiers killed in Naqoura explosion, urges full respect of Blue Line

UNIFIL extended its “deepest condolences to the Lebanese Armed Forces and to the families of those killed in the explosion that occurred in Naqoura yesterday,” wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.



It noted that, “according to the Lebanese Armed Forces, the incident occurred while their personnel were inspecting an Israeli army drone that had fallen in the area.”



In its statement, UNIFIL said: “This tragic loss highlights the dangers faced by the Lebanese Armed Forces as they shoulder greater responsibilities in securing South Lebanon. As the Security Council reaffirmed in U.N. Resolution 2790, the parties must ensure full respect for the Blue Line and a complete halt to hostilities.”



It added: “The full deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces throughout the south remains central to U.N. Resolution 1701, with UNIFIL working in close coordination with the Lebanese authorities in support of this effort.”