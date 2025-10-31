German FM visits Lebanese counterpart, backs Lebanon's sovereignty and disarmament efforts

31-10-2025 | 06:30
German FM visits Lebanese counterpart, backs Lebanon's sovereignty and disarmament efforts
2min
German FM visits Lebanese counterpart, backs Lebanon's sovereignty and disarmament efforts

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held talks in Beirut with his Lebanese counterpart, Youssef Rajji, during a bilateral meeting followed by expanded discussions attended by both delegations and German Ambassador Kurt Georg Stöckl-Stillfried.

Talks focused on key issues in Lebanon and the region, as well as bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. Wadephul also briefed Rajji on his recent visit to Syria.

Wadephul said his visit aimed to “assess firsthand how Germany can help promote stability in Lebanon, which is key to regional stability.” He condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on Lebanese territory, calling them “unacceptable,” and urged both Israel and Hezbollah to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and uphold the ceasefire arrangements.

The German minister praised the Lebanese government’s decision to consolidate all weapons under state authority and expressed his country’s support for Beirut’s efforts to extend its control in the south and across all Lebanese territory. He warned that failure to do so would “send a negative signal about the state’s ability to assert its authority.”

For his part, Rajji called on Germany to help pressure Israel to halt its attacks, withdraw from occupied Lebanese lands, and abide by its commitments under the ceasefire declaration. He stressed that “a diplomatic, not military, solution remains the only path to lasting stability and calm in the south.”

Rajji reaffirmed that the Lebanese government is moving forward with its plan to place all weapons under state control in gradual steps and that the Lebanese army continues to perform its duties effectively. He added that state control over arms is “the key to reconstruction, economic recovery, and national prosperity.”

Sources to LBCI: Audit Bureau inspectors review Beirut Municipality records amid public funds misuse probe
Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time
