EU to restart Gaza-Egypt border monitoring mission Wednesday

13-10-2025 | 03:46
EU to restart Gaza-Egypt border monitoring mission Wednesday
EU to restart Gaza-Egypt border monitoring mission Wednesday

The European Union will Wednesday restart a civilian mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in support of a ceasefire deal, the bloc's top diplomat said Monday.

"The EU stands ready to do its part," Kaja Kallas posted on X after Hamas released a first group of Israeli hostages as part of the U.S.-brokered agreement. "This mission can play an important role in supporting the ceasefire," she said.

