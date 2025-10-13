EU to restart Gaza-Egypt border monitoring mission Wednesday

The European Union will Wednesday restart a civilian mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt in support of a ceasefire deal, the bloc's top diplomat said Monday.



"The EU stands ready to do its part," Kaja Kallas posted on X after Hamas released a first group of Israeli hostages as part of the U.S.-brokered agreement. "This mission can play an important role in supporting the ceasefire," she said.



AFP



