Lebanon’s Health Ministry announces inspection results for food supplement factory

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced on Tuesday that an on-site inspection of the Pharma M dietary supplements factory found that it complies with scientific and health standards, ensuring the safety and quality of its products. The inspection followed media reports alleging violations at the facility.



A specialized ministry team visited the factory to collect samples of the products in question. These samples were analyzed in accredited laboratories both in Lebanon and abroad. Production of the disputed items had been temporarily suspended pending the test results.



The ministry confirmed that the lab analyses showed all products were within permissible limits according to recognized standards.



As a result, the factory is allowed to resume normal production, while continuing to undergo regular inspections required for all pharmaceutical manufacturers to maintain safety and quality standards.