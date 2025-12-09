EU launches antitrust probe into Google's data use for AI

09-12-2025 | 03:23
EU launches antitrust probe into Google's data use for AI
EU launches antitrust probe into Google's data use for AI

The EU said on Tuesday it has opened a probe to assess whether Google breached competition rules by using content put online by media and other publishers to train and provide AI services without appropriate compensation.

"We are investigating whether Google may have imposed unfair terms and conditions on publishers and content creators, while placing rival AI models developers at a disadvantage, in breach of EU competition rules," said the European Union's competition chief, Teresa Ribera.

