EU launches antitrust probe into Google's data use for AI
World News
09-12-2025 | 03:23
EU launches antitrust probe into Google's data use for AI
The EU said on Tuesday it has opened a probe to assess whether Google breached competition rules by using content put online by media and other publishers to train and provide AI services without appropriate compensation.
"We are investigating whether Google may have imposed unfair terms and conditions on publishers and content creators, while placing rival AI models developers at a disadvantage, in breach of EU competition rules," said the European Union's competition chief, Teresa Ribera.
AFP
World News
launches
antitrust
probe
Google's
Next
EU agrees to push back green business rules to 2029: Official
Japan lifts tsunami warning after 7.5-magnitude earthquake
Previous
