Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos
Lebanon News
19-09-2025 | 11:18
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos
Following months of continuous surveillance and intelligence work, units of the Lebanese army, supported by the Intelligence Directorate, carried out a targeted raid on a major warehouse in Shatila used by a criminal gang to store drugs and operate a distribution network across multiple areas.
Security forces engaged with suspects during the operation, resulting in injuries to several individuals. A total of 55 people were arrested, including Lebanese, Syrian, and Palestinian nationals. Authorities also seized large quantities of drugs, as well as weapons and ammunition.
The confiscated items were handed over to the relevant judicial authorities, and investigations into the detainees are ongoing under judicial supervision.
The army described the raid as a decisive step in its ongoing campaign to combat drug trafficking, pursue those involved in distribution, and reduce the threat posed by narcotics to society.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Raid
Drugs
Shatila
