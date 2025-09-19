Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos

Lebanon News
19-09-2025 | 11:18
High views
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos

Following months of continuous surveillance and intelligence work, units of the Lebanese army, supported by the Intelligence Directorate, carried out a targeted raid on a major warehouse in Shatila used by a criminal gang to store drugs and operate a distribution network across multiple areas.

Security forces engaged with suspects during the operation, resulting in injuries to several individuals. A total of 55 people were arrested, including Lebanese, Syrian, and Palestinian nationals. Authorities also seized large quantities of drugs, as well as weapons and ammunition.

The confiscated items were handed over to the relevant judicial authorities, and investigations into the detainees are ongoing under judicial supervision.

The army described the raid as a decisive step in its ongoing campaign to combat drug trafficking, pursue those involved in distribution, and reduce the threat posed by narcotics to society.
Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Raid

Drugs

Shatila

