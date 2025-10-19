Iran executes individual accused of spying for Israel: News agency

19-10-2025 | 08:37
Iran executes individual accused of spying for Israel: News agency
Iran executes individual accused of spying for Israel: News agency

Iran executed on Saturday an individual accused of spying for Israel, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Sunday citing an Iranian prosecutor.

The individual had links to the Israeli intelligence service Mossad and had leaked classified information, Mizan cited the judiciary official as saying.

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many people it accused of having links with Israel's intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country.


Reuters
 

