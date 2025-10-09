Lebanese MPs attend WHO regional meeting in Egypt

Members of the Lebanese Parliament took part in the World Health Organization’s regional meeting held in Egypt, with a focus on learning from the country’s experience in implementing universal health coverage.



The delegation included MP Bilal Abdallah, head of the Parliamentary Health Committee; MP Fadi Alameh, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee; and MP Farid Boustany, head of the Economy Committee.



Speaking from Cairo, Abdallah said the lawmakers visited Egypt’s General Authority for Health Insurance to observe the nation’s pioneering and comprehensive health insurance model, which has already been launched in six governorates.



He explained that Lebanon is currently preparing a draft law for universal health coverage and aims to benefit from Egypt’s experience—including its successes, challenges, funding mechanisms, and cooperation between primary care centers, hospitals, and other stakeholders.



Abdallah emphasized that while universal health coverage is guided by common principles, its implementation must be adapted to each country’s specific health and economic conditions. He expressed hope that Lebanon would soon be able to launch a similar project that guarantees citizens their right to healthcare, as is gradually being achieved in Egypt.