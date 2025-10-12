News
Jordan king to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt: State TV
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-10-2025 | 03:38
Jordan king to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt: State TV
Jordan's King Abdullah II will attend an international Gaza peace summit in Egypt on Monday, state media reported.
"Jordan will participate in Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, scheduled to be held on Monday, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries," the website of Al-Mamlaka TV said Sunday, citing a Jordanian official source.
AFP
