Jordan king to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt: State TV

Jordan's King Abdullah II will attend an international Gaza peace summit in Egypt on Monday, state media reported.



"Jordan will participate in Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, scheduled to be held on Monday, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries," the website of Al-Mamlaka TV said Sunday, citing a Jordanian official source.



AFP