Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV
Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-10-2025 | 06:39
Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV
Egypt's intelligence head Hassan Rashad will travel to Israel on Tuesday for a series of meetings with Israeli officials aimed at reinforcing a fragile U.S.-backed ceasefire in Gaza, state-linked media reported.
The Egyptian spy chief will also meet with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who is currently in Israel, Extra News reported.
The visit comes over a week into a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas, brokered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
intelligence
chief
Israel
Tuesday
talks:
State
Next
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Red Cross
Sustaining Gaza ceasefire 'vital' to deliver aid, save lives: UN
Previous
