Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-10-2025 | 06:39
High views
Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV
0min
Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV

Egypt's intelligence head Hassan Rashad will travel to Israel on Tuesday for a series of meetings with Israeli officials aimed at reinforcing a fragile U.S.-backed ceasefire in Gaza, state-linked media reported.

The Egyptian spy chief will also meet with U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who is currently in Israel, Extra News reported.

The visit comes over a week into a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas, brokered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.

AFP
