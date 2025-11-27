News
President Aoun welcomes efforts to help stabilize South Lebanon
Lebanon News
27-11-2025 | 07:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun welcomes efforts to help stabilize South Lebanon
President Joseph Aoun received the U.N. Assistant Secretary-General, reaffirming Lebanon’s openness to any initiative or support offered by the United Nations and friendly countries to help stabilize the south and halt ongoing Israeli attacks.
Aoun noted that, despite international support for the initiatives he proposed to launch negotiations, he has not received any practical response so far.
Responding to recent Israeli allegations questioning the role and performance of the Lebanese Army, the president stressed that such claims lack any factual basis. He said the mechanism established under the agreement has clearly documented the army’s daily efforts on the ground.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Stability
South Lebanon
UN
Next
Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)
Previous
