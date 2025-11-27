President Aoun welcomes efforts to help stabilize South Lebanon

Lebanon News
27-11-2025 | 07:38
High views
President Aoun welcomes efforts to help stabilize South Lebanon
President Aoun welcomes efforts to help stabilize South Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun received the U.N. Assistant Secretary-General, reaffirming Lebanon’s openness to any initiative or support offered by the United Nations and friendly countries to help stabilize the south and halt ongoing Israeli attacks.

Aoun noted that, despite international support for the initiatives he proposed to launch negotiations, he has not received any practical response so far.

Responding to recent Israeli allegations questioning the role and performance of the Lebanese Army, the president stressed that such claims lack any factual basis. He said the mechanism established under the agreement has clearly documented the army’s daily efforts on the ground.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Stability

South Lebanon

UN

Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)
