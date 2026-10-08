Lebanon to turn clocks back one hour on Oct. 24-25

Lebanon News
08-10-2026 | 13:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon to turn clocks back one hour on Oct. 24-25
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon to turn clocks back one hour on Oct. 24-25

Lebanon is set to turn clocks back one hour later this month as the country marks the end of daylight saving time.

The Cabinet said the time change will take effect at midnight on Oct. 24-25, in line with Lebanon’s annual shift between summer and winter time.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Daylight Saving Time

Time

LBCI Next
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
More than $200 million? Hezbollah sources challenge US denial of Iranian funds
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-04

From Flydubai to Oct. 7: Israel's security failures back under scrutiny

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-07

Israel vows war with PA in case of attack on settlements similar to Oct 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-13

Iran president says Tehran and UAE want to 'turn the page' on war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-09

From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:40

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

More than $200 million? Hezbollah sources challenge US denial of Iranian funds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Solar power within reach: Lebanon plans three-year solar loans under 2027 budget

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Urgent appeal for O+ blood and platelet donors at Hôtel-Dieu de France — Contact 70 783 296

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-04-15

Trump says Iran talks may resume as Israel, Lebanon open direct track

LBCI
World News
2026-09-27

Trump says UK terror suspects aimed for 'big damage' at airbase

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Saudi, UAE leaders condemn 'dangerous' Iran escalation in first call since rift

LBCI
World News
2026-05-27

EU governments clear US trade deal legislation, says EU source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:40

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:52

Explosions heard in Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
09:28

Riyadh airport tells passengers to contact airlines before coming

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Lebanon PM unveils plans for cheaper power, 250+ new buses and tougher tax collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese Army foils smuggling attempt near Arsal

LBCI
Middle East News
02:49

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Riyadh airport with ballistic missile

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Aoun, Kallas discuss Lebanon-EU strategic partnership and support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:40

Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Lebanese Energy Minister signs amended power purchase agreements for two solar projects

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More