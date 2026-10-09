Lebanon condemns attacks targeting Saudi airports

Lebanon News
09-10-2026 | 07:39
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Lebanon condemns attacks targeting Saudi airports
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Lebanon condemns attacks targeting Saudi airports

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, according to a statement.

The ministry said targeting civilian and vital infrastructure and endangering civilian lives constitute a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, posing a serious threat to regional security and stability.

It reaffirmed Lebanon’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its firm support for the kingdom’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, as well as the protection of its citizens and residents.

The ministry also reiterated Lebanon’s unequivocal rejection of any attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign Ministry

King Khalid International Airport

Riyadh

Abha International Airport

Saudi Arabia

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