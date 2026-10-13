President Aoun calls Saudi crown prince, condemns attacks on civilian facilities

President Joseph Aoun held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the situation in Saudi Arabia following attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and other civilian facilities.



During the call, Aoun renewed his condemnation of the attacks and reaffirmed Lebanon's solidarity with Saudi Arabia, its leadership and its people.



He stressed that the attacks threaten not only Saudi Arabia's security and stability but also that of the wider region.



Aoun emphasized the importance of respecting Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for an end to attacks targeting civilian and vital infrastructure.



The Lebanese president also extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

