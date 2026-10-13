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Lebanon's FM meets Arab ambassadors in Moscow, discusses regional tensions
Lebanon News
13-10-2026 | 06:22
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Lebanon's FM meets Arab ambassadors in Moscow, discusses regional tensions
Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji continued his official visit to Russia for a second consecutive day, holding extensive talks with Arab ambassadors in Moscow on the latest developments in Lebanon.
Rajji explained that the absence of previous visits was not politically motivated but resulted from successive crises in Lebanon. He also announced Lebanon's participation in the Russian-Arab Forum scheduled for December in Moscow.
The minister expressed hope that Russia would maintain a positive and balanced role, respect Lebanon's position on Iran and understand its rejection of foreign interference in its internal affairs. He also renewed his condemnation of repeated Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries and Jordan.
Addressing Lebanon's security situation, Rajji said Hezbollah had dragged the country into a war it did not want, leaving the Lebanese people to bear significant consequences.
He stressed that the Lebanese people's demand for a state in which only legitimate military and security forces possess weapons is independent of regional and international political considerations.
Rajji outlined the government's priorities as liberating occupied Lebanese territory, ending Israeli attacks, restoring state control over decisions of war and peace, and ensuring that weapons are held exclusively by legitimate state forces.
He explained that the government had chosen direct negotiations after the military option failed, describing the talks as an affirmation of Lebanon's sovereignty and its exclusive right to negotiate on its own behalf.
Rajji said the government remained determined, with U.S. sponsorship and Arab support, to reach an agreement that serves Lebanon's interests rather than those of any other country, particularly Iran.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Arab ambassadors thanked Rajji and reaffirmed their countries' readiness to support Lebanon and coordinate positions ahead of the Russian-Arab Forum.
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