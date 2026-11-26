Elon Musk, the world's richest person, said on Wednesday that every child in the U.S. will receive two shares in ‌SpaceX, the space and AI company he runs, pledging a gift worth some $18 billion.



Children will receive one share from the company and one from him personally, Musk said in a brief post on X, without providing details.



In a separate post, Musk said the SpaceX shares will be transferred next month.



"The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next ⁠year," Musk added.



SpaceX said earlier on Wednesday it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, adding that Musk will personally match the number of shares donated by the company.



Reuters