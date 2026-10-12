News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU establishes new mission to support Lebanon's Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
12-10-2026 | 07:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU establishes new mission to support Lebanon's Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces
European Union foreign ministers have approved the establishment of a new support mission in Lebanon to advise the country’s army and Internal Security Forces.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the mission would provide advice and assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces to strengthen territorial control, border security and internal security.
The Council of the European Union said the mission would initially have a three-year mandate.
Lebanon News
EU
Mission
Support
Lebanon
Next
Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon’s PM vows accountability over explosives-laden truck intercepted in Dahr al-Baidar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-10
EU plans new advisory and training mission to strengthen Lebanon’s security institutions: Diplomatic sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-10
EU plans new advisory and training mission to strengthen Lebanon’s security institutions: Diplomatic sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-01
EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-09-01
EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-10
Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces warn citizens of scam messages over speeding violations
Lebanon News
2026-09-10
Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces warn citizens of scam messages over speeding violations
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-16
Aoun heads to Paris for talks with Macron and international conference on Lebanon's security forces
Lebanon News
2026-09-16
Aoun heads to Paris for talks with Macron and international conference on Lebanon's security forces
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanese army seizes 200 kilograms of explosives near Syrian border: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon’s PM vows accountability over explosives-laden truck intercepted in Dahr al-Baidar
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon’s PM vows accountability over explosives-laden truck intercepted in Dahr al-Baidar
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts in the south: Lebanon faces UNIFIL exit without a replacement
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts in the south: Lebanon faces UNIFIL exit without a replacement
0
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-31
Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba
Lebanon News
2026-01-31
Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-11
Lebanon's President Aoun says fighting smuggling requires tackling corruption
Lebanon News
2026-02-11
Lebanon's President Aoun says fighting smuggling requires tackling corruption
0
World News
2026-09-24
EU says possible US diesel export ban a 'bad idea'
World News
2026-09-24
EU says possible US diesel export ban a 'bad idea'
0
Middle East News
2026-10-11
Iraq denounces Saudi airport attack, urges end to military operations
Middle East News
2026-10-11
Iraq denounces Saudi airport attack, urges end to military operations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US request for strike on Iran deepens divisions in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US request for strike on Iran deepens divisions in Israel
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts in the south: Lebanon faces UNIFIL exit without a replacement
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts in the south: Lebanon faces UNIFIL exit without a replacement
3
Lebanon News
11:11
LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure
Lebanon News
11:11
LBCI sources: MEA cancels Riyadh flights amid airport closure
4
Middle East News
10:17
Blast heard in Riyadh: AFP
Middle East News
10:17
Blast heard in Riyadh: AFP
5
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon's Health Ministry says 4,387 killed, 12,424 wounded since March 2
6
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon’s PM vows accountability over explosives-laden truck intercepted in Dahr al-Baidar
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon’s PM vows accountability over explosives-laden truck intercepted in Dahr al-Baidar
7
World News
11:05
Trump's energy ceasefire announcement was 'news for me,' Zelensky tells Axios
World News
11:05
Trump's energy ceasefire announcement was 'news for me,' Zelensky tells Axios
8
Middle East News
11:17
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu condemns 'horrific' attack on Riyadh airport
Middle East News
11:17
Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu condemns 'horrific' attack on Riyadh airport
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More