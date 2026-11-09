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PromoMedia expands its synchronized digital network with a new landmark in Dbayeh
Lebanon News
09-11-2026 | 03:14
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PromoMedia expands its synchronized digital network with a new landmark in Dbayeh
The new installation on the Beirut–Jounieh coastal highway pairs synchronized digital screens with a signature architectural design.
PromoMedia, a pioneer in synchronized digital advertising in Lebanon, has launched its Dbayeh Digital Synchronized Network, a new landmark installation on the coastal highway connecting Beirut and Jounieh.
The network features five synchronized advertising faces in each direction, giving brands a platform for coordinated, high-impact campaigns along the main coastal route linking Beirut with the north. Its contemporary design, highlighted by illuminated lines, gives the installation a striking visual identity.
The Dbayeh installation builds on PromoMedia’s established synchronized networks in Dora, Jdeideh, Burj Al Ghazal and Batroun, widening the company’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) presence in Lebanon and offering advertisers more strategic locations, new technology and greater creative possibilities.
“At PromoMedia, we are committed to advancing outdoor advertising through innovation, design excellence and forward-thinking execution,” said Patrick Al Haber, Managing Director of PromoMedia Group. “The Dbayeh network reflects this vision, combining synchronized digital technology with a distinctive architectural concept to create new opportunities for brands to connect with audiences.”
With its growing portfolio of synchronized digital networks, PromoMedia continues to raise industry standards and broaden what digital OOH can offer advertisers across Lebanon.
About PromoMedia
Founded in 2006, PromoMedia is a regional out-of-home media network operating in Lebanon, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Angola, Uganda and Congo, with more than 3,000 advertising locations. Its portfolio includes static billboards, synchronized digital networks, 3D LED screens, wall signs, bridges, unipoles and airport media at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport. PromoMedia is part of JGroup.
For more information, visit
promomedia-me.com
.
Contact
PromoMedia Team
info.lb@promomedia-me.com
+961 81 377 277
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