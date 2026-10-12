OPEC cuts 2026 oil demand growth forecast to 400,000 bpd, sees pent-up demand in 2027

OPEC has revised down its ‌oil demand growth forecast for this year to 400,000 barrels per ⁠day from 1.4 million bpd at the start of the year, in line with developments throughout ‌the ⁠year, Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the organisation ⁠said on Monday.



However, OPEC expects the ⁠deferred demand to materialise in ⁠2027, when it anticipates pent-up demand.



Reuters